Waang Inche festival held

Wang Inche, a feast fest which marks the end of harvesting season, was organized at Leling Lhii (Leling Paam) with Ng Vincent of Monsang Pantha village, Chandel district as the host.

Wang Inche is a fest of Monsang tribe. The feast was given in Vincent’s father’s name, Ng Benou, who is the chief of Monsang Pantha village and also a State medallist in Monsang Art and Culture.

The feast as a custom was given after villagers of Monsang Pantha village harvested moom (millet) at Vincent’s farm.

According to Monsang traditions and custom, villagers usually harvest rice and millet. Rice is first harvested and later millet which can also be used to brew alcohol.

The chief further expressed his desire to revive the old forgotten customs of its people. Monsang is witnessing Wang Inche after many years and it is among many customs which has declined since the inception of Christianity in the community, said the chief.