Waishel Maril to be cleaned

IMPHAL, Mar 21: Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar has said that the cleaning works will be taken up at Waishel Maril before the end of the month.

Speaking to media persons at his official quarters at Babupara today, L Jayantakumar said that cleaning works will be taken up at Waishel Maril before the end of March, taking into account the fast approaching monsoon season and the constant flooding of Keishamthong A/C in the past.

The stretch of Waishel Maril from Keishamthong Hodam Leirak all the way upto Naoriya Pakhanglakpa A/C will be cleaned during the process, he added.

Jayantakumar said that he has confided with Naoriya Pakhanglakpa A/C MLA, Soibam Subhashchandra regarding taking up cleaning work of Waishel Maril stretch which falls under Naoriya Pakhanglakpa A/C.

Jayantakumar also pointed out that six labourers have been cleaning the drains of Keishamthong A/C for the past one year.

The Minister appealed to all the youth clubs, organisations and the people to support the cleanliness drive regardless of any political affiliation.

On the other hand, Jayantakumar also briefed the media persons on the developmental works taken up under his Local Area Development funds.

He said that around Rs 1 crore were sanctioned in three phases during the last one year for undertaking various developmental purposes.

An additional Rs 54 lakh have also been sanctioned, over the previous amount, for additional developmental works, the Minister added.