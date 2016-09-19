Wakotphai DCC by-poll peaceful

SADAR HILLS, Sep 17: An 89.8 voters turn out was recorded for the by election held for the 8-Wakotphai District Council Constituency.

The by election was conducted at six polling stations and passed off without major incidents.

The by-election was necessitated after the demise of Haokholun Chongloi, who was elected from constituency.

Altogether five candidates including three Independent candidates and one each from Congress and BJP filed their nomination for the by-election.

However, the three Independent candidates withdrww their respective nomination papers on August 26 paving the way for the Congress candidate, Seilen Lhoujem, s/o Nehsei Lhoujem of N Teikhang and BJP candidate R Stoneson, s/o (L) R. Namkhothen of Makui to lock horns in today’s by election.

Out of 4047 total voters, a total of 3552 votes were polled with 1736 male voters and 1816 female voters exercising their franchise rights.