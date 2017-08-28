Wangoi MLA accused of ignoring NFSA pleas

IMPHAL, Aug 27: MLA of Wangoi Assembly Constituency has been alleged of ignoring complaints pertaining to deprivation of subsidised rice under National Food Security Act for seven to 17 months.

Addressing media persons at the residence of former MLA of the constituency Salam Joy, member of National Food Security Act Welfare Committee, Wangoi, Y Sunibala said that deprivation of subsidised rice for beneficiaries under NFSA amounts to violation of fundamental rights.

She contended that complaints had been made to the sitting MLA on the matter but to no avail.

She also claimed that complaints were also registered with the Chief Minister and the concerned Minister but no substantial step has been taken up till date.

She said that left with no option, the committee was compelled to hold a meeting at the residence of the former MLA to discuss the matter.

Salam Joy said that many card holders of NFSA for Wangoi have been complaining to the concerned authority against the deprivation of NFSA rice for months after knowing that agents of fair price shops had already acquired the rice.

He claimed that during the course of a meeting between National Food Security Act Demand Committee and the Chief Minister, the latter telephoned the local MLA asking to distribute NFSA rice accordingly.

However, the local MLA chose to ignore the complaints made by beneficiaries. This is a gross violation of fundamental rights, he said.

Reiterating that a complaint was also lodged with the Anti-Corruption Cell with regard to the deprivation of NFSA rice, the former MLA appealed to the sitting MLA to locate the missing rice and distribute the same to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

He pledged to extend support to steps taken up by the rightful beneficiaries in their bid to get their deserving rights.

The former MLA mentioned that necessary steps would be initiated to take action against those responsible for depriving NFSA rice meant for the beneficiaries.