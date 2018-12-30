Wanted militant held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: A KYKL cadre, who has been on the wanted list of the NIA in connection with the Paraolon ambush which killed 18 army personnel and injured 10 others of the 6 Dogra Regiment, was arrested by Imphal West district police as a valley commander of KCP-Peoples War Group.

According to a reliable source, the said individual, identified as Laishram Anand alias Sana (27) s/o Rajen, was arrested by Imphal West district police during a cordon and search operation at Lilong Chajing Karam Makha Leikai yesterday afternoon.

The source mentioned that Anand alias Sana joined KYKL in 2007 and explained that he also played a huge role in the June 4, 2015, Paraolon ambush, which was reportedly carried out by a joint team of NSCN-K, KYKL and KCP-Noyon faction.

However, during preliminary interrogation, Anand revealed that he joined KCP-PWG under its self styled general secretary Paikhomba and is currently working as the valley commander of the outfit, the source added.

Police seized one mobile phone and numerous sim cards from his possession.