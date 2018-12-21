Wanted tag

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Heingang police station has registered an FIR against one Huidrom Shantikumar s/o Huidrom Kunungjao of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, who is also the owner of one Emoinu Workshop located at Khabam Lamkhai, along NH-2, for stealing two 7/2 ton tippers bearing registration numbers MN02G-2158 and MN06T-1005.

A press release issued by Heingang PS today informed that the accused is absconding till date and appealed to the public to inform the OC, Heingang PS or the nearest police station or mobile numbers 9612192126 or 9774476792 if they have any information regarding the accused individual.