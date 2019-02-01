Ward No 12 (B), 11 (A) enter KIWAT semi-finals

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Jan 31: Ward No 12 (B) and Ward No 11 (A) made themselves through to the semi-final round of the ongoing 15th Kanggui Inter Ward Tournament 2019 at M Thomas Ground Kangpokpi after defeating their respective opponents in quarter final matches here today.

The first quarter-final match of Team-B was played between Ward No 11 (B) and Ward No 12 (B) wherein Ward No 12 (B) saw off Ward No 11 (B) with a narrow 2-1 win to enter the simi-final.

The early goal of Letchungnung of Ward No 12 (B) in the 3rd minute was quickly equalized by Seigoulal of Ward No 11 (B) in the 5th minute which amplify the pace of play on both ends till Lelen of Ward No 12 (B) converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute to wrap up the journey of Ward No 11 (B) in the tournament.

Huilhi Milui Mi-Upa, captain of Ward No 12 (B) had a huge contribution towards the win through his unsurpassed skills and well combination with team-mates in the midfield.

The first quarter-final match of Team-A was played between unbeaten Ward No 3 (A) and Pool-B runners up Ward No 11 (A). Taking the advantage of unexpected poor combination of Ward No 3 (A) players, Ward No 11 (A) found the opener through its substitute striker Thangboi in the 36th minute of the first half.

Ward No 3 (A) had a big chance to draw level when they were awarded a penalty kick in the 38th minute after its left winger Veron was brought down inside the D-box but its top scorer Hahao failed to convert it.

However, he came back impressively in second half and found the equalizer in the 53rd minute.

The match was decided via tie-break after both teams failed to break the deadlock till the end of the regulation time. In the tie-break Ward No 11 (A) defeated the favorite team Ward No 3 (A) 5-3 to book a berth in the semi-final round.

Tomorrow, in the second the quarter-final match of Team-A, Ward No 13 will play Ward No 17 in the first match at 12.30 pm while Ward No 1 (B) will lock horn with Ward No 2 (B) in the second quarter final match of Team-B at 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, in men’s volleyball Ward No 5&6 will play Ward No 2 in the first semi-final match tomorrow at 7.00 am while Ward No 3 will play Ward No 10 in the second semi-final after the first match.

In women’s volleyball, Ward No 13 (B) and Ward No 9 (B) will play the first semi-final match at 7 am tomorrow while winners between Ward No 12 (A) and Ward No 12 (B) will play Ward No 3 (B) in the second semi-final match on February 2 morning.