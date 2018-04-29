Wastekathon: Collect most garbage and win

UKHRUL, Apr 28

Collecting garbage to win a price seems unrealistic but it surely helps keep our environment and surrounding clean. Wastekathon, a garbage collection competition organised by Chiko Adventures Group at Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul has raised awareness and consciousness among the public.

IGP IK Muivah distributed prizes to the winners of the Wastekathon at the Shirui Lily Festival.

The participants started at the Shirui’s highest peak point with plastic bags and went down the hill collecting as much garbages as possible which were strewn by visitors.

Participants with the largest collection of waste plastics and papers at the end of the Wastekathon garbage cleaning race were declared the winners.

Speaking at the event, IGP IK Muivah said that the national parks and ecological preserves in the developed countries are maintained by Government and park authorities in near pristine conditions.

Also there are many citizen volunteers who carry trash bags during vacations and pick up plastic and paper garbage as social service.

We need to emulate such concept for preserving our beautiful tourist spots, Muivah said.

Chiko Adventures group organised the event to raised consciousness among the public about littering in public. We are to always carry all our plastic and paper waste in our pockets or bag and dispose them only at appropriate places, said Muivah appealing public to make Shirui Tourist site a garbage free zone.