Water for all by 2019 : Dikho

IMPHAL, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to make potable water accessible to all the people of the country by 2019 would be transformed into action and the problem of scarcity or unavailability of potable water would be effectively addressed in Manipur too by the same period.

This was stated by PHE Minister Losi Dikho while inspecting water supply plants located at eight different locations within Konthoujam Assembly segment today.

The Minister was accompanied by Konthoujam AC MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan, PHED Executive Engineer L Brojendro and PHED Imphal West Division Assistant Engineer K Ibochou. The team headed by Losi Dikho inspected water supply plants located at Ngairangbam, Awang Jiri, Konthoujam, Top Khabi, Yarou Bamdiar, Sagoltongba and Yurembam. Underscoring the importance of keeping water supply plants neat and clean, Dikho stated that he was gratified on seeing no plastic/polythene waste materials around some water supply plants. He expressed keen desire to promote water supply plants of Konthoujam AC as model water supply plants for the entire State by keeping them neat and clean.

Losi Dikho stated that he would take up certain long lasting measures in order to ensure abundant availability of water including potable water in every locality of the State.

He also called upon all PHED employees to discharge their duties diligently and sincerely. All dysfunctional/defunct water supply plants would be renovated and made operational so as to effectively address the problem of water scarcity, Dikho added. While conveying the PHE Minister’s assurance to extend all possible help to address the problem of scarcity/unavailability of water in different localities of Konthoujam AC, Dr S Ranjan said that a number of development projects would be taken up shortly within the Assembly segment.

