Water body fund

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : NABARD will soon sanction fund for implementation of project for preservation of water body at Lamphelpat.

As a measure for adaptation to climate change, NABARD will sanction Rs 25 crore to the State Govt for the project.

A high power committee chaired by Chief Secretary has started discussion for implementation of different projects under Rural Infrastructure fund with a soft loan of Rs 75 crore from NABARD, a source said.

Out of this amount, Rs 28 crore will be utilised for ongoing projects while the rest will be used for implementation of various projects under Works, Water Resources, MI, Health, Veterinary and AH, Agriculture and PHED.