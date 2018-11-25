Water bottles, beverages seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 24: Numerous water bottles and juice drinks/beverages which do not meet the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards were seized from Hapta Kangjeibung, which is the main venue of the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

According to a reliable source, the seizure was made in the course of a routine drive carried out by a team of Food Safety and Standards Enforcement Wing, Imphal East at the festival venue today.

The source informed that various packaged drinking water bottles under IKRA brand were seized after they were found with missing details like manufacturing dates, batch number and expiry dates.

Apart from the water bottles, fruit juice/beverage under the name Veve (imported from Myanmar via Moreh) and coke, were also seized by the officials for not meeting FSSAI standards, the source added.