Water level recedes in some, stays same in others CMOs instructed to extend medical aid to affected areas

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 15 : With the decrease in rainfall today, the water levels at two of the most important rivers of Manipur, namely Imphal river and Iril river, have finally begun to decrease. However, the water levels of Thoubal river and Nambul river are still over flood level.

On the other hand, even as water level in Arong river and others have started to fall, the water levels in Kharung Pat and Ikop Pat have risen rapidly threatening acres of cultivated land nearby.

River bank re-enforcement works have begun along the Arong river on Khangabok side with the initiative of social worker Th Jadumani.

According to a source from Flood Control Room, the water level of Imphal river at Minuthong is 786.400 metres while the water level at Iril river is 787.425 metres.

The water level at Nambul river is 782.530 metres.

These water level figures were measured at around 5 pm today, the source added.

For Imphal and Iril rivers, the water levels are slowly decreasing, at the rate of around one inch per hour. But for Nambul and Thoubal rivers, the water levels continue to be above flood level.

Informing about the amount of rainfall in various parts of the State today, the source explained that Kangpokpi experienced rainfall of about 7 mm (37 mm yesterday), Litan experienced around 8 mm of rainfall (22 mm yesterday), Lamphel at around 9.6 mm and Raj Bhawan got around 8 mm of rainfall.

However for Jiribam, the rainfall climbed to 105 mm today, over yesterday’s 31 mm.

The source informed that all five gates of Ithai barrage are still open and the Department has not received any more news about new river banks breaching from any part of the State today.

The Department is currently working on reinforcing the river banks near Mayang Imphal Maibam and Karam areas.

Replying to a query about aids and assistances in connection with flood affected areas, the source said that the Department has ample amounts of bamboo walls, bamboos and other necessary items in its godown.

Based on the demand, the materials will be provided to the people irrespective of the time of the day, the source added.

Due to the incessant rainfall during the last few days in the State, the riverbank near New Checkon gave way and the resulting water flooded various areas of Checkon, Porompat, Wangkhei and Kongba.

Many homes remain flooded and most of the low lying areas are still filled with water.

The water overflowing from Imphal river which flooded various important roads of Imphal East district, including Konung Mamang and Wangkhei, have started receding slowly.

However, the accumulation of water has resulted in formation of numerous cracks and holes on the roads. Moreover, a large number of people have been forced to seek refuge at various relief camps due to the flood.

A total of around 100 relief camps are currently opened in five valley districts of the State. The respective District Administrations are also working tirelessly for providing essential commodities, supplies and fresh drinking water to the flood affected people staying in such camps.

According to a Government report, around 146 Leikais have been affected by the flood, 1.50 lakh people of 12,500 households have been rendered homeless. The State Government had also sanctioned Rs 3.2 crore as emergency assistance and aid to help the flood affected people.

According to a source from the Health Department, due to possibility of outbreak of water borne diseases in the flood affected areas, the respective Chief Medical Officers of the districts have been instructed to take up necessary steps to prevent such outbreak and to distribute necessary medicines.

Claiming that the necessary medicines have also been supplied, the source added that the CMOs have also been instructed to carry out health check up at the relief camps.

On the other hand, the Government quarters at Lamphel area are getting flooded gradually and the people have started facing scarcity of safe drinking water.

The people have also appealed to the State Government to take up necessary measures to alleviate the suffering of the people at the earliest.

Till date, six individuals have been killed due to the flood. They have been identified as Ngairangbam Brunao Meitei (2 years and 9 months) of Khamaran Makha Leikai, Imphal West, Maisnam Romesh Singh (13) of Haorang Sabal, Imphal West, Athokpam Theiba alias Thoiba Singh (34) of Athokpam Makha Leikai, Thoubal, Sagolshem Ibocha Singh (38) of Nepra Company Awang Leikai, Thoubal, Keisham Brenson Singh (7) of Lourembam Awang Leikai, Thoubal and Margaret Jajo (57) of Nongdam Tangkhul village, Kamjong.

The Kangpokpi correspondent of The Sangai Express had reported on June 14 that a 4 year old, Kimjemhoi Khongsai, drowned in a river at Bungpi area under Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district.