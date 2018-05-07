Water levels rise, Nambul River bank breaches at 2 points

Correspondent/OSR

IMPHAL/KPI, May 6: On account of the incessant rainfall during the last couple of days, water levels of all rivers flowing through Manipur valley have risen considerably.

Taking serious note of the sudden surge in the water levels and volumes of these rivers, the authority concerned has started opening the gates of Ithai Barrage, informed a source.

To meet any eventuality such as breaching of river banks, the Water Resources Department has arranged flood fighting materials.

Even though the water levels of Imphal River, Iril River, Nambul River and Thoubal River have risen, they are still below danger level.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the banks of Nambul River have breached at two points at Khabi and another point at Kha Sanjenbam. Repairing work is going on, said the source.

While three gates of Ithai Barrage have been opened, a flood control room (telephone no 0385-2451550) has been opened at the Water Resources Department.

On the other hand, some portions of Imphal-Saikul road have been inundated at Haraorou.

At Kangpokpi the Gundung River also known as Imphal River remained calm and steady despite heavy rainfall in the past few days in the catchment area of the river.

Earlier, when heavy rainfall is experienced particularly in the Koubru Hill range of Changoubung’s Bollen Lake, the catchment area of Gundung, the water volume and density of Gundung River automatically increase creating havoc in the valley areas.

Kangpokpi district, like other parts of the State started witnessing rainfall since last week of April and experienced continuous heavy rainfall from May 3 disrupting normal life. However, no severe blow has been reported till today.

Despite of the continuous heavy rainfall, the water level in Gundung River is still normal, even though the water level has increased a bit.

Disturbance along National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur) has been witnessed due to minor landslides in some areas between Kangpokpi and Changoubung village where the BIPL Company is currently constructing retaining wall and nullah along the Highway as part of the renovation of National Highway-2.

The breaking down of the aged British made bridge at S Golai near Changoubung and construction of a new bridge next to the old one coupled with the heavy rainfall disrupted normal traffic flow.

A minor but very disturbing traffic jam was also witnessed yesterday at the said location for nearly half an hour at around 11.30 am. Despite the traffic jam, an army official convoy comprising of 4/5 vehicles were seen forcefully navigating through the traffic jam.

Security personnel were seen blowing whistle asking the stranded vehicles jammed along the road to pave way for the official vehicles while shouting at them without considering the situation.

Disappointed with the high handedness of the security personnel, one stranded passenger said that without considering the situation of the commuters the security personnel are looking only after their convenient passage completely neglecting the innocent commuters’ grievances.

Similar traffic jam was also reported today at around 1 pm.

The BIPL workers are also facing a hard time to make the traffic flow smoothly.