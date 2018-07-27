Water levels rise, paddy fields inundated at Spt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 26: With medium to heavy rainfall lashing the State since the past couple of days, water levels of all major rivers have risen considerably.

While Nambul River, Lilong River and Nambol River are now flowing above flood level, water overflowing from river has flooded many places in Seijang area of Imphal East district.

According to information received from the Flood Control Room of Water Resources Department, the water level of Imphal River at 6 pm today was 786 m at Minuthong and 782.250 m at Lilong.

The water level of Iril River reached 787.20 m at Irilbung. Water levels of Nambul River, Nambol River and Thoubal River have reached 782.825 m, 772.575 m and 779.750 m respectively.

The warning level of Imphal River at Minuthong is 785.900 m. As such, Imphal River is now flowing above warning level but it is yet to reach flood level.

Flood level of the same river at Lilong is 781.350 m which means Imphal River is flowing above flood level.

Likewise, Iril River is also flowing above warning level.

Meanwhile, all the five gates of Ithai Barrage were opened this afternoon.

Rainfall rates recorded at different places of State yesterday were 23 mm at Kangpokpi, 9 mm at Saikul, 25 mm at Litan, 15 mm at Raj Bhavan, 17 mm at Lamphel and 40 mm at Jiribam. Information received from ICAR informed that Imphal received 49.7 mm of rainfall this afternoon. It is said that heavy rainfall is likely in the State tomorrow and day after tomorrow too.

Flash flood inundates more than 300 acres of paddy field at Thiwa in Senapati : Following incessant rain since July 24, flash floods have inundated more than 300 acres of paddy field at Thiwa in Senapati district.

The rains triggered landslides and flash floods in different areas – Jokpeiyam, Hundi, Hunja and Saneiyam.

A vast area of paddy field has been submerged by overflowing water from Jokpeiyam river, said reports.

The distressed villagers have appealed the authorities concerned to intervene and provide assistance at the earliest. Adding to the woes, the villagers informed that there is no telecommunication network in the village, which is located approximately 28 kms east of the district headquarters. They have to climb up a nearby hill to make emergency calls, said the villagers.

On the other hand, the incessant rain has cut off NH-29 at Kiruphema in Nagaland and the Additional SP of Kohima has issued a circular directing that only light vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards Dimapur from Kohima via Sechu (Zubza)-Kiruphema road.

All light vehicles coming from Dimapur towards Kohima and beyond will be diverted towards Peducha-Tsiesema road and no vehicle coming from Dimapur towards Kohima will be allowed via Sechu (Zubza) road. Plying of heavy vehicles on NH-29 to and fro Kohima and Dimapur will be restricted till the cut off stretch of National Highway is restored.