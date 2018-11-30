Water supply work proceeds at snail’s pace

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : The locals of Ramrei and its surrounding areas of Ukhrul district have appealed to the authority concerned to expedite the works on the Composite Water Supply Scheme which is being taken up under the funding of North Eastern Council (NEC) and to provide fresh water to the people at the earliest.

According to a reliable source, NEC has already sanctioned the necessary funds for the project on April 24 last year and Rs 1.50 crore has already been released for the said project.

The project which has a total cost of Rs 14.95 crore (with NEC bearing Rs 13.45 crore as its share and the State Government bearing Rs 1.49 crore as its share), is planned for completion by April 24, 2020, the source explained adding that a pipe will bring water from Thoubal dam to the treatment plant.

However as per the sign board of PHED erected at the area, it is mentioned that the project began from January 2 this year and the target completion date is January 1, 2021.

The source explained that the treatment plant for the water supply scheme is at Ngarumphung village and added that all ground works have been completed and currently the treatment units are being worked on.

However, the work progress is slow at best as the necessary funds have allegedly not been released, the source said adding that the work at the plant comes to a halt regularly and only a few workers can be seen at the site.

The Composite Water Supply Scheme, which is aimed at providing around 22.52 million litres of water per day to the people will provide fresh water to around 35,917 people of Yaingangpokpi, Sanasabi, Thamnapokpi, Sabungkhok, Seijang, Nongada, Chonthaba, Ngarumphung, Seilent, Wunghon, Leiyaram, Mayophung, Muirei, New Cannan, Ramrei, Leimakhong Mapal and Tellou Channa as well to various schools, colleges, rent houses, police stations, army camps, PHCs and Anganwadi centres, the source added.

On the other hand, Isaac Jajo, the head of Ngarumphung village said that the people of more than 30 villages are currently facing shortage of water and warmly welcomed the steps taken up for the water supply scheme.

However, he alleged that the contractors involved in the project often stop working claiming that they do not get any bill and the people fail to see any sign of seriousness on the part of the involved authorities to expedite the construction work and as such, appealed to the State Government to take up necessary steps to complete the project at the earliest.

Ramrei, Ngarumphung and Neighbouring Villages Water Sanitation Committee members as well as Ramrei Village Authority Secretary, Rockey also appealed to the authority concerned to finish the project at the earliest and provide fresh drinking to the people.