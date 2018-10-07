We trust PM Modi on Naga accord, says CM

Kolkata, Oct 6

Manipur is not Kashmir, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said today as he explained that the situation in the state has become relatively peaceful now. Singh said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has already been lifted from municipal areas.

However, lifting it from rural areas will take a “little more time” as “national integration and unity of India” are important.

Biren Singh also explained that unlike the situation in Kashmir, which has to deal with infiltration from Pakistan, identifying aggressors in Manipur is difficult since “everything happens internally”.

Singh also expressed confidence that the Naga Accord, which is yet to come into effect, will not lead to any unrest in Mani-pur. PM Narendra Modi has said that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be impacted by the Naga Accord coming into effect and we trust him, CM Biren Singh said.

Singh admitted that initially there were apprehen- sions that Manipur might lose some land due to the Naga Accord. “But after the assurance given by the PM, the main issues I think have gone.”

Is the Manipuri People’s Protection Bill similar to the Assam National Register of Citizens? “No”, Biren Singh said, adding, “NRC has nothing to do with Mani-pur…NRC is purely for Assam… the protection bill is a regulatory bill [that will] not deny anyone [the right] to settle.”

The only similarity between the Assam NRC and the Manipuri People’s Protection Bill is that both seek to identify people who aren’t Indians.

However, the Manipuri bill is only meant to identify who has come from where and who stays where. The bill will not bar anybody from buying property or settling down, Biren Singh said.

On being enquired about leaving Congress party, Singh, initially sidestepped the question, but later admitted that he was unhappy with Gandhi’s failure to heed his requests.

“I met him [Rahul Gandhi] two-three times. And I tried to convince him that some changes [are] badly needed in the party…otherwise Manipur is going to be broken. I repeatedly went and requested him. He listened, but he did not act,” Biren Singh said.

Singh also suggested that various Congress governments at the Centre had not done enough for the development of the Northeast. “You see, even after 70 years of Independence, Manipur did not have a direct flight from Delhi to Imphal,” Singh said He said this has changed under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. “PM Modi took care of the Northeast,” Singh said. Courtesy India Today