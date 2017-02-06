Weakness can become strength

Sudhamahi Regunathan

Let your weaknesses show…it is as titillating and attractive as showing a bit of your slip,”said my guide at the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary.As I adjusted my binoculars, all set to catch sight of rare birds, I was not prepared for tips on seduction or philosophy if you please. But,my guide would not begin bird watching before pointing out juliflora, a small tree,almost a shrub. Soon I was able to recognise it everywhere in the forest. The guide was saying,“This juliflora is almost perfect and we do not want it in the forest.Perfection is for the Gods; we humans must learn to accept and show our weaknesses, for on that hinges our relationships.When you actually let your weakness show, remember, it must be a conscious act; you are making it your strength.”

My guide explained why:“Juliflora has no smell, no secretions, so it does not attract insects.This is like some people who try to sellotape all their weaknesses. This makes them very difficult to live with…when they show some weakness, they show they are human. Other humans are able to interact with them, draw solace from them,feel superior to them sometimes, feel equal to them at other times or feel comfortable.Do not be an unrelenting perfectionist like juliflora…you may be difficult to put up with.We feed on each other’s weaknesses like birds feed on the insects attracted by shrubs….” That was the first lesson. The second was,“In the obsession with perfection,we become defensive about our failings. Juliflora is defensive and so has thornlike flowers. No one likes to be pricked and so cattle and other birds and animals fear it, just as people who lack confidence are offensive. Do not have an inferiority complex like juliflora. Here is more, juliflora becomes very thick and dense and so does not allow free movement of animals in the forest.

Do not be judgemental and fill your head with notions of what is right or be ‘holier-than thou’. No one can get through to you then….” My guide continued,“Juliflora produces many pods with seeds. It does not add anything to the nutrition of the animals. Instead, if taken in large quantities, it can be poisonous to them. So, too, remember to remain useful to the people around you.Pursuing perfection for the self alone,even if you seem highly productive,does not add to your quality of life unless you distribute your learning and share the pursuit with people around you.That means you take care of their interests too. Because of the many pods it produces, it multiplies very fast and so farmers fear it will become a weed…observe restraint in all your endeavours, for, if you are as intelligent as juliflora, you are bound to succeed and succeed in leaps and bounds. But that will cause fear around you, for people will feel you will take away their share. So do not spread yourself at the speed of juliflora. Live and let live, as the old adage goes. Juliflora is most used as firewood. Unless you use your talents and mind wisely, people will use you for the most destructive end… So do not miss the tree for the wood, like juliflora.”