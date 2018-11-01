Website for cooking competition of Sangai fest launched

IMPHAL, Oct 31 : Tourism Director W Ibohal Singh launched a cooking competition website (Sangai Chef) for Sangai Festival 2018, “www.sangaichef.in”, at Department of Tourism yesterday.

The competition, under the sponsorship of Department of Tourism, Manipur aims to promote State’s cuisines.

The event will be organised by Exotic School of Cooking, which is managed by P D Shangreiwon Multhou and P D Sengvaingir Chiru.

The school was set up in 2010 and have trained many students since then, apart from conducting workshops for NGOs, Churches, Schools, ESDP for MSME, Govt of India etc.

The organisers will be assisted by a group of experts from the hotel industry while the same team also recently organised an indigenous cooking competition during Shirui Lily Festival 2018 which received tremendous positive feedback from the public.

All the shortlisted contestants will be given cooking classes before the competition and the winner of the Sangai Chef competition will be awarded with a sum of Rs 1 lakh and a technical assistance by the organiser to start their own restaurant, serving authentic Pan Manipur cuisine.

This event will not only create job opportunities for the youth but will definitely bring a change in the lives of the farmers as promoting State’s cuisine will improve value to the produces of the farmers.

The idea came about when one of the organiser, Shangreiwon was working for the Carnival Cruise Lines, USA. She gained knowledge of how tourists are drawn to the food and culture of a particular place they visit.

The absence of a single restaurant serving Pan Manipur cuisine prompted her to organise the competition to bring food enthusiasts, local chefs and foodpreneur together in one platform and discuss and take part in the initiative.

Vision of the competition is to put the State’s cuisine in a culinary map by unearthing the exotic foods of different communities and present it to the world with an aesthetic presentation.

The organiser aims to go forward to meet the vision by setting numbers of mission including showcasing exotic cuisines of the indigenous people by organising cooking competition, encouraging and giving a platform to local chefs and foodpreneurs to promote the exotic cuisines, compiling all the recipes from the contestants and publishing it as the first cookbook of the competition.

She also aims to document the even and broadcast in the local channel.

The competitors will cook using locally produced ingredients which will also eventually help the farmers by adding value to their produce.

The organisers have appealed to the public to come forward, take part and encourage them as well as the participants in making the mission successful.

Elizabeth Okram will host the event and a panel of experts from the industry will be empanelled to judge the competition.

The food will be judged on taste, presentation, authenticity, food knowledge and hygiene.

It has requested all the interested candidates to get the details from the website.