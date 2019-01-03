Weight bridge on NH-37 inaugurated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 2 : As a new gift for the people of Manipur, especially to the truckers plying along National Highway-37, Highway Truck Owners Welfare Organisation (HITOWO) inaugurated the weight bridge constructed at Gularthol, Jiribam, yesterday.

The inauguration function was attended by Moirangthem Mobi, SP Jiribam, Laishram Chandrakumar Khuman, president HITOWO, Wangkhemcha Shamjai, Chief Editor Kangleipaki Meira, Babudhon, president All Manipur Drivers Welfare Association, Y Bhupenchandra Ghosh, president, All Manipur Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Ng Haridas, president All Manipur Transport Cooperative Societies Association and Konthoujam Ibomcha, president IPSA Jiribam branch as the presidium members.

Speaking at the event, M Mobi said that the district police have been serving for the well being of drivers and other commuters along the National Highway.

District police will provide all possible assistance in guarding the weight bridge constructed by HITOWO but it is the truckers who have to take the major responsibility in safeguarding the said weight bridge, the SP stated.

Laishram Chandrakumar also spoke at the event and pointed out the inconvenience faced by the truckers in the past as the weight bridge of FCI at Jiribam used to be the only weight bring along the said highway. The truckers had to queue for many hours without proper meal just to weigh their vehicles, he added.

Maintaining that the new weight bridge will operate free of cost for the time being, Chandrakumar assured that HITOWO will continue to implement many more developmental works along Imphal-Jiribam road in future.