Weight limit on NH tossed for a six !

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 3: Even though the Transport Department issued orders prohibiting vehicles weighing more than 25 tonnes (including the weight of the vehicle itself) from plying along National Highway 39, Imphal-Dimapur road, many vehicles weighing above 25 tonnes continue to operate along the route unchecked thus raising question regarding proper implementation of the Government’s ban.

It may be mentioned that as per an order issued by the then Director of Transport on April 11 last year, all types of vehicles, irrespective of the number of wheels, were prohibited from carrying more than 25 tonnes (including the weight of the vehicle) and travelling along the Imphal-Dimapur lifeline of the State.

The Director of Transport had also explained that the said order will be in effect until and unless the High Court of Manipur issues an appropriate order after properly considering the situation of the road as well as consider the reports from various parties.

On the other hand, recognising that the Imphal-Dimapur road stretch till Mao falls under sinking zone-25, the SE of Highway Division, PWD, had even made it clear that a solution was out of reach for its engineers and had even suggested assistance from geotechnical engineers and geologists for finding a long term solution for the problem faced at the said route.

During an inspection trip at various locations along the Imphal-Dimpur road till Mao, The Sangai Express came across many goods laden vehicles weighing more than 25 tonnes plying along the road despite the weight ban.

It may also be mentioned that many oil tankers and LPG trucks have declined to go along the road due to the pathetic and dangerous road condition near Kohima along the same National Highway. With the approaching monsoon season, the situation of the road might only deteriorate.

This brings up the need for proper enforcement of the tonnage limit as ordered by the Transport Department. If it is inconvenient to stop large vehicles from entering near Mao gate, then it is important to install a weight bridge near the area.

If not, there will not be any need for a ban or prohibition along the road.



