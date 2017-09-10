Weightlifter assualted, several demand resignation of coach

BISHNUPUR, Sep 9 : A weightlifter of SAI SAG, Utlou, Oinam Tondonba of Oinam Mamang Leikai has alleged that his coach Golden Thanga assaulted him mercilessly on September 2.

Speaking to media persons at his residence today Tondonba said that his coach beat him ruthlessly on his knees and back which have left marks even till today.

He asserted that there had been similar issue with the coach and another player, Laithangbam Bidyasagar (15) on October 2016, where Bidyasagar was bashed on his palm with an iron rod.

Tondonba decried the inaction of the authority concerned despite repeated appeals to take up necessary action against the coach and demanded the coach to be removed from his work.

Tondonba narrated that the incident occurred during his morning practice session when the coach, out of nowhere, started beating him with a stick.

He further alleged the coach even chocked him (Tondonba) and rammed him into the wall.

Speaking at the press meet, Tondonba’s mother stated that her son sustained several injuries on his body, especially at the knees and added that Tondonba is presently under medication.

She noted that such acts coming from a coach of a well established sports institute is shameful and urged the authority concerned to terminate the coach from his post immediately.

Meanwhile, Oinam Sporting Association has also condemned the act of coach Golden and asserted that the organisation concerned and CSOs will launch stringent agitation if the coach is not terminated from his duty, before September 14.