What are we looking for?, the Buddha asked

Thangjam Sanjoo Singh

What are we living for? Who are we? What are we here for?

Some say, “We’re here to collect garage.” Is that so? Nowadays, people pick through things that others throw away, finding treasures in others’ garbage. People also plagiarize and copy others’ styles, while neglecting their own inherent talents. They rationale, “If copying isn’t allowed, then where did other people get their styles from? “They renounce the essenceand grasp at trivialities, making things worse by clumsily trying to imitate others.

As a result, their own true wisdom remains concealed and undeveloped. The more they direct their own wisdom remains concealed and undeveloped. The morethey direct their attention outwards, the further away they drift!This is truly a great mistake.

But why are we born here? To pan gold and seek profit? No! To make fortunes? No! Money and material things are not truly useful. When the time comes to die, of what use are they?

What have we come into this world for? Since we have been born here, we should help the world and the people in it. Benefiting living beings is our duty. We shouldn’t degrade the value of our life by directing it towards selfish ends.

We should make benefiting others our top priority and always be concerned about humanity as a whole. The first step inbenefiting others is not to obstruct others.

To benefit ourselves at the expense of others, thus bringing them and affliction to others, is not a proper thing to do.

Being born in this world, our first task is to establish merit and virtue; writing literature is secondary. Merit and virtue are invisible, while words are visible. It is said. “When words are cut off, the mind’s activity ceases.” If we arrive at that state, we are not far from enlightenment.

The writer is the president of an NGO called Population Health Institute (PHI). He can be reached at thangjamsanjoo42@gmail.com