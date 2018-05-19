What happens in Karnataka?

Janghaolun Haokip

(The post-poll alliance and the Governor’s-call opens a new door for cautious discourse)

Weeks after series of accusations against political parties involving prominent personalities including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka, the BJP has sailed against odds securing 104 seats out of the total 222 Assembly seats becoming the single largest party while the Congress secured only 78 seats, down from 122 seats in the previous Assembly elections and the JD(Secular) with 57 seats, while the rest, more or less, stays out of the current radar.

What followed aftermath is of an interesting drama that has rather been rare in Indian political scenario. It intensifies the already highly intensified situation of the politics of Karnataka. Right after the elections were declared with the announcement of the election results by the Election Commission, the Congress overpass its narcissist pre-poll comments against JD(S) and approached the Governor with a claimed consensus with JD(S), under the leadership of Mr. Kumaraswamy, to support the latter to form the government of the State. The Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance, numbering a total of 117 elected members, well over the majority mark, would secure the numbers require to form the government if the Governor so approve. Meanwhile, the BJP also approached the governor asserting the same willingness to form the government.

However, Governor Vajubhai Vala seemed to be more in favour of the BJP, inviting Mr. Yeddyurappa led BJP to form the government and thereby asking the party to prove their majority within 15 days from the date of swearing-in of the new Chief Minister. The Governor further cited former Chief Minister Mr.Siddaramaiah’s marginal win in only one of the two seats he contested in, and several of his Cabinet Ministers also failing to win in their respective constituencies, as one rationale of his decision to invite the BJP to form the government, while also highlighting the possible lose of confidence of the masses in Congress governance.

What hinders a political discourse is whether Mr.Yedyurappa gave sufficient material to the Governor for the latter to have reasonably felt that the BJP leader is the best option and not the post-poll Congress-JD(S) combine. It is to be noted that the BJP leader sent two separate letters to Governor Vajubhai Vala, dated 15 and 16 May, 2018, although the contents are yet to be scrutinised by a Supreme Court bench that on Thursday gave the Attorney-General 48 hours to produce the two letters written to the Governor by BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa. The Supreme Court says a floor test will be conducted on 4 p.m, later today (Saturday). It said that all MLAs will vote. Protem Speaker will decide what manner the floor test should be held. It further stated that Mr.Yedyurappa should not take any major policy decisions in the meantime.

Looking back to past instances, the Congress in recent Assembly Elections in Manipur emerged the single largest party while on the contrary the BJP was invited by the then Governor to form the government with its alliance. It contrasts with the current scenario in Karnataka and raised speculations on the BJP of whether it has breached constitutional morality. The Congress calls it “Karnataka Effect”. Mr. Tejashwi Yadav went far to say, “Today it is Karnataka, tomorrow it will be Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or any other State”, asserting the unprecedented or formerly unpopular decision of a Governor. Another doubt voiced by the Congress is against the Governor’s decision to confer the newly appointed Chief Minister, Mr. Yeddyurappa, a total of 15 days to prove confidence in the State Assembly. This raised serious concerns of possible horse-trading and poaching by the BJP to prove their majority. In a precautionary measure, the Congress and the JD(S), under the threat of poaching of its members by BJP, moved their MLAs out of Karnataka on Thursday night.

Statistics of recent happenings of the same nature also might tell us the in-depth of the problems modern India faces in it’s governance. The crisis is a great challenge to democracy in handling matters of numbers. While ignoring the assertions of possible Vote-Cashing in the Elections, the level of commitment of political community towards its masses is in its stage of testing. Nevertheless, the outcome of the current political stand-off will decide the degree of the masses trust on the system of governance. The parties, on the other hand, must take steps to ensure that the process is constitutional and that their positions are fair and deserved. These, amid the chaos, are a must for the parties to back their rhetorical agendas or manifestos. In a compendium, it is the rightful duty of a responsible government to provision the citizens with security and prosperity of their lives, that, with reference to the current context, is out of order.

In its consolidation, the present context is rather too complex for a laymen to present himself a conclusion. The variation in political scenarios and its corresponding outcomes in the appointment of Chief Ministers of States is inferable to question the constitutional discretionary power of the Governor in appointing Chief Ministers. There seems to be a lacunae existing for personal arbitration without distinct guidelines to take decisions, ostensibly causing different outcomes in as well same scenarios that is undesirable for states revering the same set of laws. Here, the words of John Emerich Edward Dalberg is quite notable, “The one pervading evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority, or rather of that party, not always the majority, that succeeds, by force or fraud, in carrying elections”. Hence, it is not exaggerating to say that the larger mass now is doomed to remain a mute spectator in the race concerning their lives and land until the Supreme Court handles the issue fairly effectively.

Amidst the political conspiracy, the constitutional morality must be an objective resolution. Democracy inevitably has to compromise certain issues but the fact that it must be for the larger mass of general public, must not be, in any way, altered or coerced by persons of constitutional platforms to achieve personal ends. The act in play, if it turns out so, might compel a state of nation-wide unrest, instigated by the feeling of abandonment. While the possible changes or shift in the governance is yet to be seen, it is hopeful that the conspiracy surrounding the appointment of Mr. Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister of Karnataka proves to be otherwise rationally reasonable.

In my personal outlook and analysis, though rather more simple than technical, our system of governance and democracy is pertinent to be described in the following words, “The world is constantly threatening. Leaders are becoming irresponsible and illusioned with power, often sealing conspiracy behind the idea of betterment”. So, it is our moral duty to lend our voices against it, lest we will all be doomed in it’s gloom. We are citizens not slaves to vote and survive in the mercy of it, while we can be otherwise, with an objective resolution and effective discourse rather than being subjected by cash and counts.