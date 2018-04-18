WhatsApp groups assist paralympic athlete Md Riyas

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : Manipur Muslim Mirror, a humanitarian WhatsApp Group, continuing its helping gesture, extended monetary assistance to paralympic athlete Md Riyas, also known as Sagar who will participate in the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup 2018 to be held from April 27 to 29 in Montreal, Canada.

The group admin and its members handed a sum of Rs 10,200 to Md Riyas in a simple programme held at the office of United Golapati Hatta Development Council, Imphal Golapati. Another WhatsApp group, Mashwara (Lilong News), also donated a sum of Rs 24,000 yesterday at the same venue. Md Riyas, who was born without legs, have brought home many gold medals from National events and is aiming for Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.

The group members also urged all sections of society to provide monetary and moral support to the athlete, who had missed many chances to take part in previous international events due to financial shortage.