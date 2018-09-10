White flags : Expedite peace talk

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Sep 9 : Hoisting of white flags in Naga houses as part of the Naga Women Union (NWU) campaign to expedite the Indo-Naga peace process has begun.

Speaking to Newmai News Network this evening, Asha, president of NWU, said that the white flag hoisting campaign has started from September 8 and “the response from the Naga people is immense and encouraging”. Asha also said that the NWU did not set a timeline as to when the campaign will end.

“We are very much concerned that the Indo-Naga peace process has taken too long a period,” she said. “It is time for an honourable Naga political solution,” added the NWU president. She also said that Nagas have been suffering for “this long” because of the non resolution of their political issue. She urged the Government of India to exhibit courage and will power to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The NWU leader expressed hope that the Government of India will listen to the “cries of the Naga people for justice.”

Asha then appealed the Nagas not to lose heart or get discouraged but to continue praying for the early settlement of the Naga political issue.

Earlier, the NWU had stated that it was their prayer and appeal to every Naga family in “south Nagalim” to solemnly hoist white flags in their homes from September 8, 2018, to “proclaim to the world our yearning for lasting peace, and also, as a sign of our resistance to the violent protest against our rights as a people”. The NWU also had said that it was also to reach out with the message of peaceful co-existence for a shared future and early solution for Indo-Naga peace process.