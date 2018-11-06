White gingers illicitly exported to Myanmar

Mungchan Zimik.

Ukhrul, Nov 5 : Many people of Ukhrul have been successfully trading forest products in an organised manner, particularly the rhizome of white ginger that are found abundantly in the thick forest of Ukhrul district, and some of them have been exporting the same produce to Myanmar illicitly.

There have been several reports of indiscriminate and rampant exploitation of the forest lands in search of white ginger for its commercial values and high de- mand in the international market.

The Burmese, in their local language, calls white ginger as “Thotgin” and the people of Ukhrul district came to know about the said plant only about 2 to 3 years back.

However, the demand for white ginger increased tenfold because of its ample availability in the district.

The rhizome of white ginger is tasteless, and the degree of hotness is much lower compared to other gingers.

The villagers of Ukhrul district often gathered the plant after the rainy season and normally, an individual can collect 3-5 kgs of the rhizome in a day.

The plant costs Rs 300-500 per kg depending on the season and availability.

White gingers were transported to the nearest sub-township, Somrah in Myanmar and were marketed for handsome amount of money and further exported to China and other South East Asian countries.

Some of the traders informed that marketing of white ginger was first confined to the northern villages of Ukhrul district, close to Somrah area, but gradual depletion of the plants could not meet the demands.

Subsequently, the cultivation and trading of the said plant expanded to the western and eastern side of Ukhrul district.

Somrah village is located more than 120 kilometres away from Ukhrul town and a farmer/individual has to cross 3-5 forest check gates carrying 1000-1500 kgs of white ginger in a mini truck.

Surprisingly, the Ukhrul district Forest office seems unaware of the trade and is yet to act and prevent the rampant trade going on without permit from the competent authority.

The department has not taken up any preventive measures to curb the illegal trading so far.

On the other hand, it may be mentioned that wild game/flesh are often sold in open spaces during different occasions at Ukhrul town, even though the Divisional Forest Office is located not far away.