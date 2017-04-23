The Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has today deman-ded the authority concerned to rectify the erroneous questions reported during the HSLC Exam 2017.

Speaking to media persons at DESAM office lo- cated at Sagolband Moirang Leirak, DESAM general secretary N Edison said, “During the HSLC Exam 2017 conducted between March 17 and April 4, numerous errors in Science, Mathematics, English and Social Science question papers were reported.”

Apart from initiating action against the officials concerned, the Education Department should bring out a white paper on the matter at the earliest, Edison said.

