Why not spell out contents of Framework Agreement : CM Ibobi questions PM’s unwillingness to disclose details

IMPHAL, Feb 8: Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has asked if there would be any harm if Prime Minister Narendra announces that the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM does not contain anything inimical to the State of Manipur provided he is coming to the State for election campaign.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking at a flag hoisting ceremony of Congress candidate in Konthoujam AC Konthoujam Sarat held today at the latter’s residence located near Konthoujam Lairembi premises.

Ibobi noted that no one has any idea about the contents of the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

The Chief Minister then appealed to the BJP leaders of Manipur to persuade the Prime Minister and make him announce that the Framework Agreement does not contain anything which impinges upon Manipur.

Talking about the National Sports University (NSU), the Chief Minister appealed to all concerned to establish it in a systematic manner.

A Parliament session is going on. Let the Prime Minister come to Manipur for election campaign after a Bill is passed during the ongoing Parliament session for establishment of NSU.

“If that is the case, we would be more than happy to welcome the Prime Minister in the most befitting manner”, Ibobi stated.

The State welcomed the NDA Government’s decision when Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that NSU would be established in Manipur.

After inspection of some sites by a team of officials and experts of the Union Sports Ministry, necessary land was allotted to the Ministry at Yaithibi Loukon, Thoubal district.

But all of a sudden, the Ministry contended that Yaithibi Loukon is a low-lying area and the site of NSU was shifted to Koutruk.

“It doesn’t make any difference to us whether NSU is established at Koutruk or Yaithibi Loukon. We even suggested using the Khuman Lampak Sports complex as temporary campus of NSU”, Ibobi stated.

On the assurance that the Prime Minister would be coming to the State, a few helipads and roads were constructed but the Bill necessary for establishment of NSU has not been passed yet, Ibobi decried.

He went on to claim that such practice of telling falsehoods is alien to Congress party.

Any project assured or announced by the Congress party was never abandoned without implementing it.

NSCN-IM, UNC and NPF are allies and their primary agenda is unification of Naga inhabited areas of Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and even Myanmar and bring them under one administrative roof, alleged the Chief Minister.

NSCN-IM which is driven by such a malicious agenda is under a dialogue process with the Government of India and NPF is a constituent member of BJP-led NDA, Ibobi pointed out.

Referring to the announcements made by some BJP leaders that BJP would not form any alliance with NPF in Manipur, Ibobi asked whether BJP can announce that NPF is no longer a constituent member of NDA and BJP would not forge any post-poll alliance with NPF.

For all these reasons, it is only the Congress party which can safeguard the integrity of Manipur and her territorial boundary, Ibobi claimed.

He then appealed to the people to contemplate and decide which party to vote for.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Commerce and Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs Nameirakpam Loken and Yengkhom Surchandra too spoke at the gathering.

Gaikhangam noted that many aspiring candidates who have been denied BJP tickets have disclosed to media about collection of money from them by BJP leaders.

He went on to ask how clean would be a BJP Government if they are so corrupt even at the stage of allotting party tickets.

“We are afraid that Manipur may be mortgaged if BJP comes to power in the State”, Gaikhangam stated.

Pointing out that the allotment of tickets for Congress party went off smoothly without any hiccups, Gaikhangam claimed that Congress is a well-disciplined political party.

He categorically stated that holding dialogue with the UNC regarding the ongoing economic blockade would not be fruitful enough because UNC cannot take any decision independently without the knowledge and approval of NSCN-IM.

If BJP’s State leaders sincerely care for Manipur, they should urge their Central leaders to persuade NSCN-IM and make the rebel outfit instruct UNC to lift the economic blockade, Gaikhangam added.