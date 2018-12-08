Why put the blame only on dogs : PFA to WII

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 7: People For Animals (PFA) Manipur has strongly condemned the act of blaming dogs for the recent attacks on livestock which caused a frenzy across the State, apart from strongly criticising the conclusion by the authority concerned which has the potential to label dogs as animals which do not deserve any mercy or compassion.

A press release issued by the Managing Trustee of PFA Manipur, L Biswajeet Meitei, vowed to take up necessary actions if in any case the State Government begins to take up specific and uncalled acts targeting only dogs in particular.

It narrated that ever since the attack on livestock began in the State, the State Forest Department and PFA Manipur have expressed suspicion regarding the possible involvement of dogs, ferret badgers as well as civet cats and other wild animals in the attack.

Wildlife Institute of India also explained that dogs seem to be the prime suspect in most of the incidents and the camera traps installed in 16 different locations of the State captured dogs attacking or eating some livestock. There were also reports and incidents of people killing or capturing ferret badgers and civet cats.

However, PFA alleged that in the end, the authority concerned, in its conclusion, has pushed the blame to only dogs and questioned the authority if indeed the claim is true, then why did not such attacks occur in the past and it only happens now.

Further questioning how the dogs can simultaneously launch an attack on livestock all over the State at the same time, PFA informed that dogs breed every year and they have always been living free of chains in the State and added that it might be possible for some dogs to have developed a taste for blood after consuming the prey which were killed by other wild animals.

PFA further explained that wild animals and birds often kill and eat livestock in various parts of the world and added that they (wild animals) are also prime suspects in the recent scare.

Condemning the act of blaming only dogs for the issue, PFA reacted strongly against painting dogs as mindless beasts and explained that humans are the ones who is ultimately responsible for destroying the environment causing negative changes in the ecosystem and the food chain of the animals as well as forcing the wild animals to search for food in areas populated by humans.

Warning against putting all the blame only on dogs, PFA urged dog owners to restrain their pets for the time being and properly train or discipline them.

At the same time, PFA demanded the Government/authority concerned to accept that people are responsible for destroying the jungles/environment and to take up necessary actions to conserve the forest areas and ban hunting and killing of wild animals.

On the other hand, Affairs of Benign Centre (ABC) have also expressed disappointment with the reported findings of the WII scientists which seem to be rushed and half baked.

A press release issued by the secretary of ABC, explained various instances like the incident at Thanga Salam Leikai, the case of a woman who was rushed to JNIMS after being allegedly attacked by an unidentified animal as well as the incident at Nagamapal, all off which contradict the conclusion by the authority that dogs are the culprits behind the issue.

Pointing out that the only hindrance or obstacles to show the involvement of some other unidentified animals are lack of photo and video proof, the association urged the scientists not to leave after submitting a somewhat rushed and hurriedly cooked up report/findings but failing to ease the apprehension of the people. Explaining that the finding is too quick to be reliable, ABC even proposed the idea of bringing in foreign scientists if the WII scientists are not able to ascertain the animals behind the attacks.