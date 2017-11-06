Why we betray each other

Ezekiel Isaac Malekar

Among the bitterest experiences in life, is the experience of betrayal. Betrayal is a very serious matter because it destroys trust, and without trust there can be no relationships. Without trust, society, families, institutions and most certainly marriage cannot function. Betrayal shakes a person to the core, because it ruptures his ability to trust.

Why do people betray others? There are three reasons for betrayal.

The first reason is excessive ambition, greed, lust or passion. When a person has excessive desires and is overcome with greed or lust or excessive ambition, he betrays others. Success is so overpowering; it is greater than any sense of loyalty, integrity or honesty.

A person’s desires to be successful, wealthy and to lead a luxurious life may also become so overwhelming as to lead him to steal, embezzle or misuse information given to him in confidence. Overpowering sexual attraction may also cause a person to betray his marriage.

Passions, lust, ambition, greed all can cause a person to betray others.

Another reason that can cause a person to betray others is a feeling that betrayal is necessary in order to achieve a greater good. Betrayal, in this instance, is not considered an evil, but is considered a holy act. A person might feel that in order to save another person’s life (soul), he should betray him.

The third reason why people betray their friends is that they like to manipulate other people’s emotions and to stir up trouble.

Never allow others to malign your ability to trust others. Let us hope and pray that we always maintain our trust in others, so we can continue to work together to build a better world.

(Courtesy : The Times of India)