Wildlife experts to probe mystery killings

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 29: A team of wildlife forensic experts will be arriving in the State to investigate the mysterious killing of domestic animals like ducks, cows, pigs, goats and cattle in different parts of the State during night.

This was stated by Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar during a function held at Bhrahmapur Nahabam, Imphal East.

Saying that the State Government has communicated with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Shyamkumar informed that a team of WII’s forensic experts would arrive in the State soon.

Meanwhile, the department has constituted task forces and they have already started investigation at different places, he said.

Forest Department officials would watch how predators attack fowls/preys at Manipur Zoological Garden tonight and see if their attacks are similar to the attacks made by unknown predators on domestic animals at different places of the State, Shyamkumar said.

Leopard Cats (Keijenglang) are found at different places in the valley districts and there are reports of killing a few Leopard Cats at some localities but it could not be confirmed yet whether Leopard Cats are behind the continuing spate of killing domestic animals, he said.

Appealing to all the people not to kill Leopard Cats, Shyamkumar said that there is no report so far of the unknown predator attacking human beings.

Meanwhile, a high ranking official of Forest Department informed that two forensic experts of WII who are already stationed here have started investigation from today after collecting samples of the carcasses of domestic animals killed by the unknown predator/s.

Two other experts of WII will arrive at Imphal tomorrow.

On the other hand, high ranking officials of Forest Department held a meeting with Principal Chief Conservator of Forest K Angami in the chair today and deliberated on the mysterious killings of domestic animals.