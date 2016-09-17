Wildlife Week celebration at Kpi

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Northern Forest Division (NFD), Kangpokpi has set September 28 as the day for “on the spot Painting and Article writing competitions” at the divisional level, on wildlife themes- which will be given on the spot. This is in connection with the 61st Wildlife Week Celebration and will be held at Kanggui Christian College Kangpokpi, said an official circular issued by the DFO of NFD.

The “State level Wildlife Photography Competition” on the theme “Wildlife of Manipur and its Habitat” will be held on October 3 at Nupi Lan Memorial Complex, Imphal.

Nominations are also invited for the “Wildlife Protection Incentive Award Manipur, 2016” from individuals, NGOs, VAs, Clubs, Gram Sabhas, JFMCs and Assam Rifles personnel (JCO level and below), police personnel (Inspector and below) under the jurisdiction of NDF, Kangpoki, for their contribution to the protection of wildlife from October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016, on or before September 29, to Chief Wildlife Warden, Manipur via District Wildlife Warden/DFO.

Spot painting will take place for Class V to VII, from 11 am to 1 pm, while the 1st placed student will get Rs 2000, 2nd place Rs 1500, 3rd place Rs 1000.

Article writing competition will be held for students from Class IX to XII, with the same time and rewards as spot painting.

The prizes will be distributed on October 7 at the State level function. The 1st, 2nd, 3rd place winners’ details and writing and art pieces are to be submitted to the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Manipur.

In the photography competition the 1st position holder will receive Rs 8000, 2nd Rs 6000, 3rd Rs 4000 and 4th to 5th Rs 2000.

All interested schools located in the jurisdiction of the NFD, Kangpokpi have been requested to recommend at least one student for the writing and on the spot painting competitions. Participation forms are available at the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, NFD, Kangpokpi.

People interested in the photography competition under the jurisdiction of NFD, Kangpoki may submit the completed form that is available at the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, NFD, Kangpoki/Range Office, Kangpokpi, along with a hard (A4 size) and soft (JPEF or TIFF format) copy of the photograph on or before September 27 to the division office. These can be submitted on September 28 too, if submitted directly to the Chief Wildlife Warden Office.

The nomination details required for the “Wildlife Protection Incentive Award Manipur, 2016” are (i) Name and address of the nominee; (ii) Area of work; (iii) significant contribution made by the nominee towards wildlife protection from October 1, 2015 till September 30, with photography (hard and soft copy); (iv) Comments and recommendations of the District Wildlife Warden/DFO/DCF(P&S)/DFO(Wildlife) concerned/other Govt officials; (v) Nominations in sealed cover marked “Wildlife Protection Incentive Award Manipur, 2016”.