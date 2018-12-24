Will aim for next season’s I League : TRAU’s secretary

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : T Phullen, secretary of Tiddim Road Athletic Union, Kwakeithel has expressed that the club will perform better to seal a place in next season of the I League.

Speaking to media at the residence of H Vikram, who is the main sponsor of the TRAU football team (at Patsoi), Phullen said that the team missed the I League qualification on goal difference despite their unbeaten run in the final round last season and remarked that the team will tried its best to made the cut this time.

The upcoming Second Division League will be witnessing teams clubbed in three groups compete for 4 places in the final round.

Champions of Group A, Group B and two top teams from Group C will clash in the final round and TRAU has been drawn in Group C this season along with ATK, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, New Barrackpore Rainbow FC and Chhinga Veng FC.

He continued that the team are practising hard at Malom Terakha Ground under AFC-A Licence holder coach Nandakumar with the assistance of AFC-B License holder coach Kh Surmani and goalkeeping coach Joykumar. The press meet was also attended by TRAU’s president L Ibomcha who will be leading the team as manager for the upcoming season; H Vikram, sponsor and key members of TRAU.

TRAU will visit Jamshedpur FC in their first match of the 2018-19 season on January 13 at JRD Tata Sports Complex.