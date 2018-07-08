Will get BJP ticket, says Adim Pamei

IMPHAL, Jul 7: A day after State Disaster Management Authority Vice Chairman Adim Pamei claimed that an agreement has been struck within BJP for his candidature and that a notice will be issued in his favour, the intending candidate of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat today offered prayer at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Chingmeirong.

It may be mentioned that a show cause notice was served after Adim Pamei told some sections of media that he would contest the Lok Sabha election which is due next year.

The show cause notice was said to have been served by BJP Manipur Pradesh General Secretary (Administration) K Saratkumar on July 3.

The show cause notice asked Adim Pamei to give a written reply within seven days else necessary action would be initiated against him.

Speaking to media persons, Adim Pamei said that he is very much confident about getting BJP ticket for Outer Manipur MP seat and winning the election.

Maintaining that he has been planning to contest election and serve the people since many years back, Adim Pamei assured that he will try his best to uplift the society,

particularly the backward people in Outer Manipur Constituency.

He also announced that he will provide monetary assistance amounting to Rs 50,000 to the Kings Way High School, Namthanpung, Sanjenthong, Imphal in consideration of the damages caused by the recent flood.