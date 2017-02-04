‘Will join NEIDP soon’

IMPHAL, Feb 4 : Yumnam Nabachandra, who was an aspiring BJP candidate from Wangkhem AC and recently quit the party, said that he will join North East India Development Party (NEIDP) on auspicious day.

Speaking to mediapersons at Manipur Press Club, Y Nabachandra announced that he will soon join NEIDP and continue working for the welfare and development of the State.

He added that his decision to join NEIDP was taken during a meeting along with his workers and supporters at his Wangkhem residence.