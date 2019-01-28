Will oppose CAB in RS : D Raja

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 27: CPI leader and Rajya Sabha Member D Raja has asserted that CPI and like-minded political parties would oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016 as and when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Nine Left parties held a protest meeting against CAB 2016 at Irabot Bhavan here today. They also took out a protest rally against the same Bill around Imphal city.

The protest rally led by D Raja shouted slogans expressing vehement opposition to the Bill.

Speaking at the protest meeting, D Raja said that even though CAB 2016 was passed in the Lok Sabha as BJP enjoys majority in the Lower House, Opposition parties will take full responsibility to see that the Bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

He also pointed out that Opposition parties enjoy majority in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha).

Saying that Opposition MPs would urge the Central Government to refer the Bill to a Select Committee, D Raja asserted that people will have the strength to amend the Bill or reject it altogether once it is referred to a Select Committee.

D Raja also vowed that he would take the responsibility of seeing that CAB 2016 is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The CPI leader said that BJP is a political organisation of RSS and BJP has been working to create a Hindu exclusive Nation. Their ideology is “One Nation, one language, one religion”, he continued. As CAB 2016 is hued with communal tones, it challenges the Constitution. It is a Bill drafted with a hidden agenda to create a reliable vote bank, he said.

CPI State Secretary L Sotinkumar said that the State Cabinet should adopt a resolution to undo the proroguing of the State Assembly session so that the issue of CAB 2016 can be deliberated in the State Assembly.