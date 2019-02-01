Will snap ties if Bill enacted : Dy CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 31: Pacifying a group of agitating womenfolk of Uripok, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar today asserted that the NPP may withdraw support to the BJP led Government, if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha and enacted.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave this assurance when a large number of womenfolk marched to his residence to highlight their stand against the said Bill and to demand its withdrawal.

Replying to media persons, Y Joykumar stated that during a convention of the regional parties of the entire North East on January 29, a firm decision was taken by three regional political parties, which are allies of the BJP, that they are totally against the CAB.

He said that party president Conrad Sangma is seeking appointment with the President and Prime Minister, after which they will go to New Delhi and pressure the Central Government not to pass the Bill.

He continued that if the Bill is passed despite their stand, then they might take a decision to snap ties with BJP.

Earlier in the day womenfolk of Uripok area staged protest demonstrations at their respective localities along Uripok Cheirap Court complex upto Iroisemba, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and also demanding its immediate withdrawal and marched towards the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister. At Iroisemba Mangiden area, a mass public meeting was held during which members of Manipur People Against Citizen Amendment Bill spoke as resource persons.

On the other hand, locals of Uripok Khumanthem Leikai and Achom Leikai burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Sakhi Devi High School.

Womenfolk of Uripok Yambem Leikai and Polem Leikai also took out a protest rally holding banners against the CAB and headed towards the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar. They were then joined by womenfolk of Naoremthong Laishram Leirak on the march towards the Dy CM’s residence.

The womenfolk raised slogans like ‘down down BJP Government’, ‘withdraw Citizenship Amendment Bill’, ‘we oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill’ and ‘we condemn assault of students and womenfolk by Delhi police’ etc.

However, police personnel deployed near the residence of the Dy CM, blocked the road leading to the residence by putting up iron barricades, to prevent any kind of unwanted incidents. Eventually, a heated argument broke out between the womenfolk and police personnel.

In the meantime, Dy CM Joykumar returned along with security personnel and decided to meet the agitating womenfolk.