‘Will work to empower women’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 28: Chirom Indira, who was conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar by the Indian Govt for her contribution towards empowering women weavers, has expressed her desire to continue working for the upliftment of the women weavers as well as showcase the handloom products of the State on the national and international stage. Chirom Indira (47) was presented the prestigious award at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on March 8, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Speaking to The Sangai Express on April 17, Indira explained that from a young age she began working at a cloth dyeing company at Guwahati.

Then, after she began working in a company called Seva Enterprises based in Delhi, she began getting ideas about how to sell handloom products in India as well as the international market.

Owing to the gender stereotyping faced in the companies she worked in coupled with the idea to help women weavers of the State who had no proper means to sell their products at other markets, she established the ‘Chanu Creations’, she said. Indira is currently the panel designer of National Centre for Textile Design, executive member of Handlooms Promotion Council Manipur, secretary of Look North East Women Development Association Manipur, as well as the secretary of All Manipur Handloom Experts Development Entrepreneur Consortium Manipur.