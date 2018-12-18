Williams wins bronze in NSG Athletics

By Our Sports Reports

IMPHAL, Dec 17 : Manipur’s N William won a bronze medal in the 64th National School Games in Athletics (U-17) organised at Delhi since December 15 under the aegis of National School Games Federation of India.

William bagged the bronze medal in the 5,000 m walking race event finishing third with a time of 22:38.39. Uttar Pradesh’s Paramjit Singh (20:53.65) and Madhya Pradesh’s Saravjit Patel (20:53.92) clinched the gold and the silver medals in the said event.