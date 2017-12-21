Willong circle sports conclude on high note

Senapati, Dec 20 : Closing the 26th Biannual Sports Meet organised by Willong Circle Youth and Students’ Organization (WCYSO) at Rojing Memorial ground at Willong Khullen village yesterday, Senapati SBI chief manager N Kangba called for tapping young sports talents and resolving vexed issues with peaceful means.

Speaking as the chief guest, the SBI officer noted that, despite having many talented players in the area, only very few are recognized due to their lack of dedication and hard work. The valedictory programme was also attended by Willong circle leaders, officials and village elders.

Rojing Memorial ground in Willong Khullen village was built in memory of Late Rojing, elder brother of former Minister Francis Ngajokpa. The football field in standard size has been purely cut out from a rocky mountain located below the Maram-Peren road now NH-129/A. An exhibition match between the chief guest team and jury board was also played after the formal programme which ended with a draw. Chief guest N Kangba and ADC member Rangpung John scored for the chief guest team. Speaking on the occasion, N Kangba exalted that, good leadership, effective education and development in different fields have changed the face of Willong circle villages today. “Gone are the days, we never had playgrounds or fields to play such mega events, but today we have our own playfields and our own chief guest and dignitaries to grace programmes”, he stated. He further said that a small NE State like Manipur is a sports powerhouse today in India because of many talented persons and sports stars.