Winners of FIFA World Cup contest feted TSE doffs hat to readers on 19th foundation day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 11: The 19th Foundation Day of The Sangai Express was held at its new building located at Changangei near Imphal International Airport today.

The winners of the FIFA World Cup Contest 2018 which was organised by the paper, were also felicitated as a part of the function.

The event also featured a lecture programme on Sangai, sponsored by the Department of Forest.

Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar attended the event as the chief guest while senior journalist Ahongsangbam Mobi and environmentalist Dr Khangembam Shamungou were also present as the presidium members.

Speaking at the event which was participated by a large number of people including winners, media persons and editors of various media houses, The Sangai Express Manipuri editor Khogendra Khomdram said that The Sangai Express was established on September 11, 1999.

The paper began in black and white prints for both English and Manipuri edition, but now both the English and Manipuri editions are multicoloured and feature 12 pages.

This is due to the love and blessings from the people, particularly the readers. The success of the FIFA World Cup Contest 2018 is also due to the love from the football fans as well as the avid readers of the paper, he added.

The Manipuri editor also lauded the sponsors for their huge role in the success of the contest.

He continued that the paper has gone through various ups and downs in its 19 years of service till date.

Many employees/colleagues from The Sangai Express have become officers in various Government offices or have found success in private ventures.

On the other hand, Khogendra spoke about deceased colleagues like The Sangai Express founder editor Khelen Thokchom, columnist Haobam Sanajaoba, subeditors Salam Premkumar, Sagolsem Amendro, Robert J Baite, Ng Athoiba, Guni Yengkhom and Khangembam Balachand, columnist Soma Hao, cartoonist Khenthang and Chandel correspondent Koko Maring.

A one minute silence was also observed during the event as mark of respect to the departed souls.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar congratulated the winners of the contest and said that the contest organised by The Sangai Express will become an important forum for football lovers of the State to nourish the particular sport.

On the other hand, during the lecture programme, environmentalist Dr Khangembam Shamungou spoke on the topic of past, present and the future of the brow antlered deer, Sangai.

The environmentalist spoke about the history of the Sangai as well as the present condition and the probable future of the endangered animal.

Speaking at the foundation day celebration, senior journalist A Mobi said that there are many differences between the media houses present in the State and those in other States.

Even though there is stiff competition among the media houses in Manipur, they also face other threats like bomb scare, bomb attack or even shootings which necessitate unity among the media houses.

In such a gruelling and dangerous atmosphere, it is not an easy feat for a paper to complete 19 years, he said talking about The Sangai Express. On the other hand, Mobi opined that the feedback and suggestions from the reader base are somewhat low in Manipur and as such, appealed to all to provide useful feedbacks and suggestions through proper fora so that the media houses can develop positively.

During the latter part of the programme, the presidium members and the sponsors distributed the prizes of the contest to the winners.