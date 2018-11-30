Winners of Film Awards named

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 29: The winners of the 11th Manipur State Film Awards 2018 were announced today with ‘Enakta Leiringei’ being given the best feature film award and Kangabam Tomba Singh being selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Art and Culture Minister as well as Vice-Chairman of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), L Jayantakumar, opened the sealed recommendations of the jury in the presence of media persons, MSFDS Secretary and jury members at his office at Manipur Secretariat today and announced the names of the winners of the 11th Manipur State Film Awards.

Apart from clinching 8 nominations in the feature film section, ‘Enakta Leiringei’, directed by Manoranjan Longjam and produced by Anil Longjam, was announced as the best feature film.

The director Manoranjan Longjam was awarded best director while Anil was also awarded the best screenplay for the film as well.

On the other hand, RK Somorendro (Kaiku) was awarded the best actor for his role as Khaba in the film while Soma Laishram who played the part of Thoinu in the feature film was awarded the best actress.

Regan Kh and Premananda Nongthombam won the best cinematography and best editing award respectively, for the film.

The best film of a debut director award was given to director Langonjam Satyajit of ‘Keishal Jaildugi Phadoksing’ while Arambam Tondang was selected for the best art director and Abujam Ragini and Wangjam Chandrima for the best make up, for the film as well.

On the other hand, Chakpram Rameshchandra was named as the best supporting actor for his role in the film ‘Tomthin Shija while Hijam Bala was selected for the best supporting actress award for her role as Langlen in the film ‘Chinglen Sana’.

K Somorendro was selected for the best audiography award for his work in the film ‘ Mandalay Mathel’ and Biju Kshetri was selected for the best special effect award for ‘Tomthin Shija’.

Designer CHAMS was selected for the best costume design for the film ‘Mamlasanu Taibangpal’ while Oken Amakcham was selected for the best music director award for his work on the said film.

Laipa Luwang won the best lyrics award for the song ‘Kourakhini Eibu Soidana’ of the same film while Pushparani Huidrom was selected as the best female playback singer for the said song.

Arvind won the best male playback singer award for the song ‘Choira Shamlanggi Marumda’ of the same film.

Actress Leishangthem Tonthoinganbi (for the film ‘Iche Tampha’) and G Kripaluxmi (for the film ‘Chinglen Sana) were selected for the special jury award.

For the non feature film section, Theatre of the Earth, directed by Oinam Doren and produced by Films Division Mumbai, clinched the best film award while the film’s editor Subhadipta Biswas won the best editing award, Tomba Heisnam won the best music direction award and Sunil Loitongjam won the special jury award.

‘Ishinggi Machu’, directed by Romi Meitei and produced by Lokananda MM, won the best film on social issues.

The film’s cinematographer L Radhamohon Sharma won the best cinematography award while Yambem Tombi Devi was selected as the best film critic.

Veteran actor Kangabam Tomba Singh, who starred in various films like ‘Matamgi Manipur’, ‘Olangthagi Wangmadasu’ and ‘Lamja Prasuram’, was selected for the lifetime achievement award.

Announcing the winners, L Jayantakumar said that it has been decided that the award will be handed over to the winner at an event at MSFDS auditorium on December 9.

He continued that Chief Minister N Biren, who is also the Chairman of MSFDS, has been requested to hand over the awards at the event and added that as the CM has a tight schedule, his final answer is still awaited.

Replying to a query, Jayantakumar said that the nomination sent this year is low compared to past years which is quite unfortunate.

He continued that Manipur State Film Policy has already been completed and is in the stage of final analysis with the stakeholders.

All that is left is for the policy to be tabled at the Cabinet and passed and a gazette notification to be issued, he added.

The Minister also claimed that the MSFDS Chairman is being constantly consulted for allocating a budget for the development of the film industry in the State.

On the other hand, MSFDS Secretary Dr Hamom Naba said that even though numerous films are produced in the State, the low number of nominations may be due to failure to get necessary certificates from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Even though around 80-90 films are produced each year, only 10-20 are sent for censorship to the body, he explained adding that this is the main reason behind the failure to establish a CBFC sub office in the State.

It is difficult to answer where the practice of producing films without CBFC certificates, came from, he added. Hamom Naba continued that any films which lack the CBFC certificates are not allowed to be shown at MSFDS and are rejected from the State film award.

There were also report that Film Forum Manipur had announced to ban films without such certificates, he said and expressed belief that next year, the number of nomination will increase immensely.

Jury members Thoidingjam Tombi and RK Bidur were also present at the meet.