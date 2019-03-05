Wins for FLAM and ATVFA at BBM Trophy Veteran Football

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Mar 5 : FLAM registered a 1-0 win against Sangai FC, Thangmeiband to post their second win in a Group B league clash while ATVFA, Thangmeiband downed IEVFA, Salanthong by 2-0 goals in the last Group B league match of the ongoing 1st S Brajabidhu and W Muhindro Singh Memorial Veteran Football Tournament ( BBM Trophy) organised by Imphal East District Veteran Football Association, Salanthong at Nungoi Ground, today.
FLAM managed the slender 1-0 win against Sangai FC today through AK Mahesh’s 1st minute strike.
The last Group B league match of the tournament saw ATVFA rode on goals by Ahmun Kom and K Herojit to beat IEVFA by 2-0 goals. Ahmun hit the opener in the 15th minute of the match while K Herojit fired in the second goal in the 18th minute of the match.

