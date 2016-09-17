Wins for SAK, UPAA in IEDFA Super League

IMPHAL, Sep 16: XI Star SU, Akampat went down 2-1 to SAK, Yumnam Khunou today in the MK Ghanendrajit Memorial super division football league tournament 2016 organised by IEDFA.

Shanker’s goal in the 32nd minute put SAK on the lead. However, Swami SP of XI Star SU restored parity as he banged in a goal in the 43rd minute.

N Rupachandra’s goal in the 56th minute sealed the victory of SAK.

In another match, UPAA, Kyamgei blanked ABA, Kshetrigao 2-0.

The winning goals for UPAA were scored by N Shantanu in the 41st and 46th minute.

Imphal East 1st Division Football League

MHGAU, Hatta beat PRYA, Khundrakpam 3-2 while DOAK, Andro drubbed NESU, Khurai in the ongoing Moirangthem Ibobi Memorial first division football league tournament 2016 organised by IEDFA today.

The first match between MHGAU and PRYA began on an impressive note. A Wijunamai opened the account of MHGAU in the 4th minute. However, Premkumar of PRYA equalised in the 18th minute.

MHGAU took the lead once again as Ph Vikash scored one in the 30th minute. Wijunamai scored his second in the 42nd minute.

Abungo scored one for PRYA in the 54th minute to reduce the margin.

In the second match, DOAK, Yairipok routed NESU Khurai 3-0. A goal from Lien Neitham (50th), Seiboi (69th) and an own goal by Ratan of NESU helped DOAK win the match 3-0.