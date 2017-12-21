Winter session commences with obituary reference to Rishang, others

IMPHAL, Dec 20: The third session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly com-menced today with Members of the House paying obituary reference to former MP and Chief Minister Rishang Keishing and three other expired former Members of the House.

Apart from paying obituary reference, Members of the House observed silence for two minutes in memory of former MP and Chief Minister Rishang Keishing who represented Phungyar AC, Khundongbam Juge-shwar (Lamsang AC), Salam Damudor (Sagolband AC) and Th Krishna (Thoubal AC).

Chief Minister and leader of the House N Biren remarked that the State lost a capable parliamentarian with the demise of Rishang Keishing.

Rishang who was always calm and genial took pro-active roles in different crucial issues of the State and he was an eminent political leader, Biren stated.

Recounting his meeting with Rishang Keishing on hospital bed, the Chief Minister conveyed that the former Chief Minister always advocated for a united Manipur. He espoused peaceful co-existence between hill people and plain people.

While praying that the departed soul may rest in peace at the heavenly abode, Biren conveyed solidarity to the bereaved family.

Th Krishna worked sincerely for the welfare and development of the State, remarked Biren while praying that the departed soul may rest in peace at the heavenly abode.

Salam Damudor was very interested in sports and took leading roles in the establishment of different asso- ciations, the Chief Minister remarked while conveying solidarity to the bereaved family.

Remarking that Kh Jugeshwar was a very jovial person, Biren condoled the demise of Jugeshwar.

Ex-Chief Minister and opposition leader O Ibobi said that the demise of veteran politician and three other former Members of the House is a big loss for the State.

Rishang Keishing represented Outer Manipur in the first Lok Sabha. He also served in the Rajya Sabha who was given due recognition by the Parliament, Ibobi said.

He was elected from Phungyar Assembly Constituency for seven consec- utive terms and he was always there to bank on when Manipur passed through difficult periods.

Ibobi also recalled Rishang Keishing’s contribution in the establishment of Manipur University, creation of nine districts, inclu- sion of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule, construction of Assembly Secretariat, Civil Secretariat and High Court at Chingmeirong and holding the 5th National Games at Imphal.

Th Krishna elected from Thoubal AC held several ministerial portfolios while Kh Jugeshwar elected from Lamsang AC as CPI candidate worked with dedication for the development of the State.

Salam Damudor elected from Sagolband AC served the people with dedication, Ibobi said.

Saying that all the four expired former Members were eminent political leaders, the ex-Chief Minister conveyed solidarity to the bereaved families.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar prayed that the departed souls may rest in peace at the Heavenly abode.

Speaker Y Khemchand said that the demise of the four former Members is a huge loss for the State.

MLAs S Rajen, P Brojen, K Leishiyo, Minister V Hangkhanlian, Minister Th Shyamkumar, MLA Abdul Nasir and MLA TN Haokip also took part in paying obituary reference to the expired former House Members.