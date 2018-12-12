Winter Tennis Coaching Camp from Dec 17

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : Imphal District Tennis Association is organising “Winter Tennis Coaching Camp” for Boys and Girls (between the age of 7 and 14 years) from December 17 to 30 at the Academy Complex of Imphal District Tennis Association, Lamphel.

The coaching will be conducted under coaches, Brojen and Lelenjit with the assistance of Brekker and Bunty. Interested tennis players within the age mentioned above may register for the coaching camp till December 15 with a payment of registration fee of Rs 1,000.

Further details of the camp can be had from the office of the association.