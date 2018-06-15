IMPHAL, Jun 14: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur, especially the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He conveyed that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and the festival highlights the spirit of sacrifice and the joy of sharing and also reflects the spirit of composite culture.

Praying for the auspicious festival to enrich the lives of the people the Cm prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony and to bring unity to the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar also extended best wishes to the people of Manipur, especially the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He explained that Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe that marks an end to Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

He also prayed for the festival to bring love, harmony, brotherhood and peace among the people of Manipur.