With subsidy not reaching bank accounts of most consumers… LPG price hits Rs 957 per cylinder

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1: Price of domestic LPG as determined by the Government of India which would be applicable throughout the country during the month of September has hit Rs 957.50 per refill with the subsidy of Rs 450.97 reaching the bank accounts of most of the consumers.

Even though there are differences in the price of domestic LPG refill from district to district by less than one rupee, it will cost Rs 957.50 in most districts including Imphal West and Imphal East.

Last month, LPG was priced at Rs 926.50 per refill which means LPG price has been hiked by Rs 31 per refill.

The new price of Rs 957.50 includes subsidy of Rs 450.97 but there have been numerous complaints about the subsidy not reaching bank accounts of consumers after they have paid the full price.

On the other hand, LPG connections are being given free of cost under Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to women belonging to economically weaker sections based on Socio Economic Caste Census 2011.

As such, beneficiaries of PMUY must pay Rs 957.50 for every refill even if the first refill is given free of cost.

In case the poor women or families cannot pay Rs 957.50 for procuring LPG refills, it will prove to be a serious setback to the very idea of PMUY.

On the other hand, 50 loaded LPG bullet TTs which arrived at Sekmai bottling plant yesterday have not been unloaded till today, informed a source.