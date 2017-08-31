Woman alleges rape attempt

IMPHAL, Aug 30: A man allegedly entered the bed room of a neighbouring woman and attempted to rape her at Langjing Achouba Mamang Leikai, Imphal West district under Lamphel police station.

Speaking to media persons today at Manipur Press Club, 30 year old S Bembem (name changed) said that the alleged rape attempt took place at around 1.30 pm yesterday.

Bembem said that she was awakened from sleep when her sister-in-law shouted quite loudly. But when she opened her eyes, she found Khangjrakpam Deepak (34) s/o late Ahongjao standing beside her bed.

Threatening not to raise any alarm or he would kill her, Deepak started groping Bembem. In the meantime, Deepak took out a Rs 500 note and offered it to Bembem.

She somehow managed to shove aside Deepak and ran to his home and called Deepak’s sister-in-law Kamala to discuss a ‘serious problem’.

But Kamala maintained that she did not speak to Deepak nor did she have any capacity to chastise or reprimand Deepak.

Subsequently, Deepak’s wife was called and the whole episode was narrated. Later, Deepak’s eldest sister-in-law Premila was also told about the alleged sexual assault.

But Premila not only asked Bembem to hush up the matter as one of their family members is contesting the forthcoming election but she also challenged that nobody would come to her (Bembem) help even if she discloses the matter.

Alleging that Deepak attempted to rape her taking advantage of her solitary situation, she appealed to all concerned take up befitting action against Deepak.

Meanwhile, Deepak surrendered at Lamsang police station today and he has been handed over to Lamphel police station.