Woman attacked at Khurai? ‘Predators’ now strike in broad daylight

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 1: Notwith-standing all the efforts of the Government and the public to catch and identify the mysterious predators which have been mauling and killing domestic animals across the State since some-time back, the unknown predators struck at Awang Khunou, Imphal West district under Patsoi police station in broad daylight today even as a woman was attacked by one of the ‘predators’ at Khurai Heikrumakhong this evening.

Till yesterday, the unknown predators attacked only domestic animals and all the attacks took place at night.

However, a woman was rushed to JNIMS for treatment after being allegedly attacked by the predator/unknown animal at Khurai Heikrumakhong at around 6.30 pm today.

According to the family members, the woman’s name is Rojina and she is 25 years old.

The incident occurred when she went to toilet of a rented house at Khurai Heikrumakhong where her in-laws are staying.

While she was going to the toilet, she reportedly spotted the animal in a corner and shouted out of fear due to which the animal supposedly pounced on her and scratched her on her left arm.

A scratch mark could bee seen on her left arm.

Mentioning that Rojina has not gained consciousness yet, the family members added that the locals were still hunting for the animal in the area following the attack.

A team of Forest Department has also rushed to the area where the incident took place.

According to an official of the Forest Department, the Department has already gathered necessary reports regarding the attack on the woman, from the hospital.

On the other hand, locals and security personnel, including Imphal East commando personnel, have launched a hunt at various locations of Heingang after sightings of the predators were reported in the area.

Meanwhile, out of nine ducks reared by one Sorai-sam Manitombi of Awang Khunou Mayai Leikai, five were found dead under mysterious circumstances at around 12.30 pm today.

Till around noon, all the ducks were safe and sound but all of a sudden one of the ducks was found quacking loudly and frantically. On checking, five of the ducks were found dead while three are missing, Manitombi said.

All the five dead ducks bore sharp wounds on chest.

Meanwhile, it is reported tthat two senior forensic wildlife scientists, who were supposed to arrive today to examine the unknown predator which have been on a killing spree mauling numerous domestic animals at various parts of the State, will reach Imphal tomorrow instead due to some unavoidable circumstances. Speaking to media persons, one of the top officials of Forest Department conveyed that the forensic scientists will reach Imphal tomorrow afternoon.

It can be recalled that two scientists of Wildlife Institute of India, along with officials of the Forest Department, went to Chingmeirong yesterday and examined the footprints, suspected to be left by the predators, and collected the samples of the predator’s faeces for necessary tests.

Forest Department has also laid traps at probable locations to catch the unknown predators.

The Forest Department official claimed that the unknown predators attacked domestic animals at around 13 different places till date. He further stated that all the divisions of the Department have been notified, regarding the matter, so as to disseminate information to the public at the earliest.

He then appealed to all to contact or convey any mysterious killings of domestic animals to the Forest Department and further appealed the people not to upload misleading and false rumours and videos/photos on social media sites.

(In the meantime, people launched a hunt at a paddy field located between Khongman and Pebiya Pandit Leikai in Imphal East in the evening after the predator was supposedly sighted in the area. Similarly, locals also launched a hunt near Recent Higher Secondary, Imphal West today evening.

It has been reported that two of the predators were chased by locals into Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, after they were spotted trying to eat some ducks at Ragailong village which is adjacent to the sports stadium.

When the footprints of the alleged predators from Ragailong were shown by The Sangai Express to jungle cats expert scientist Dr Abi Tamim of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment based in Bangalore, the scientist opined that the footprints might belong to an animal of the cat family. On the other hand, Forest Department officials, police and locals tried but failed to catch an unknown animal supposedly the predator, after it trespassed into a home located near Toubul Bazar, Bishnupur district.

The officials however found some scratch marks on the carpet floor of the house which were supposedly made by the animal.